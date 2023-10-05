Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Rapid Growth, Demand, Size, Share and Report Thriving Worldwide by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2023 -- The global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2023 to USD 26.5 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The DRaaS market stands at the forefront of business resilience, propelled by a confluence of factors. Moreover, the rising menace of ransomware attacks has further accelerated the adoption of DRaaS, with organizations seeking rapid and reliable recovery options. Customization, security, and compliance remain paramount as the market evolves, driving innovation and competition among providers. With an ever-expanding global reach and a focus on business continuity, the DRaaS market is poised for continued growth and transformation in the years ahead.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Disaster Recovery as a Service Market"



217 - Tables

45 - Figures

252 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=962



Moreover, with the proliferation of data, DRaaS harnesses technologies such as data deduplication and compression to optimize storage and reduce costs. This enables organizations to efficiently manage and protect vast amounts of data without breaking the bank. DRaaS solutions incorporate AI and automation to enhance disaster recovery orchestration. Predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms can identify potential vulnerabilities and automatically trigger failover procedures, saving valuable time during crises. Furthermore, as organizations increasingly rely on edge computing for real-time data processing, DRaaS extends its reach to edge locations. This ensures the continuity of critical edge operations and seamless data replication to centralized data centers or the cloud.



By Service Type, the real-time replication segment is expected to capture the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The DRaaS market, by service type, includes real-time replication, backup & restore, data protection, and professional services. The real-time replication segment is estimated to hold the second-highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Real-time replication is a crucial segment within the DRaaS market, offering businesses a cutting-edge solution for swift and comprehensive data protection. This technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing the effectiveness and speed of disaster recovery processes. Real-time replication involves continuously copying data from a primary system to a secondary location, ensuring the backup remains up-to-date with the latest changes. In the context of DRaaS, any modifications made to data, applications, or systems are instantaneously replicated to a secure off-site or cloud-based environment.



The significance of real-time replication is evident in its ability to minimize data loss and downtime during disruptions. By ensuring that data is constantly mirrored in real-time, businesses can significantly reduce the risk of losing valuable information during hardware failures, cyberattacks, or natural disasters. Moreover, the immediate synchronization of data allows for seamless and rapid recovery, facilitating quicker restoration of operations and minimizing productivity interruptions.



Based on deployment Mode, the public cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



The DRaaS market, by deployment mode, is segmented into public cloud and private cloud. It is expected that during the forecast period, the public cloud segment is estimated to account for the largest market size and share in the DRaaS market. The public cloud deployment segment plays a significant and transformative role in the DRaaS market. It involves leveraging the resources and infrastructure of established cloud service providers to facilitate efficient and scalable disaster recovery solutions. In this context, public cloud deployment offers businesses the advantage of outsourcing their disaster recovery environment to reputable cloud platforms. This eliminates the need for hefty upfront investments in physical infrastructure, data centers, and maintenance, resulting in cost savings and enhanced flexibility. Public cloud deployment also ensures rapid scalability. Businesses can dynamically adjust their resources based on evolving data volumes and recovery needs, enabling efficient utilization of computing power during normal operations and seamless handling of increased demands during disruptions.



Furthermore, the geographic distribution of public cloud data centers enhances data resilience. In regional disasters, data remains accessible from unaffected locations, minimizing downtime and ensuring business continuity. The security measures provided by reputable public cloud providers further bolster data protection. These providers implement advanced encryption, access controls, and compliance frameworks, mitigating security concerns and adhering to industry regulations. However, businesses must choose providers aligned with their security, compliance, and performance requirements. Integration complexities and potential data transfer costs also warrant consideration. The public cloud deployment segment revolutionizes the DRaaS market by offering businesses a scalable, cost-effective, and secure solution. It aligns perfectly with the modern need for adaptable and resilient disaster recovery strategies, enabling businesses to efficiently safeguard their operations and data in the face of disruptions.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=962



North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The DRaaS market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global DRaaS market in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The DRaaS market in North America has been studied for countries including the US and Canada. DRaaS holds a significant and evolving role in the North American region, reflecting the region's advanced technological infrastructure, increasing digital dependence, and the need for robust disaster preparedness. In North America, DRaaS serves as a crucial solution for businesses aiming to ensure business continuity in the face of natural disasters, cyberattacks, hardware failures, and other disruptions. North American enterprises are acutely aware of downtime's financial and reputational risks. DRaaS providers offer tailored solutions, allowing businesses to quickly recover critical data and systems, minimizing downtime and financial losses. The region faces constant cyber threats, making data protection and recovery paramount. DRaaS offers secure data backup and recovery options, helping organizations effectively rebound from ransomware attacks or data breaches. Moreover, North America has stringent data protection regulations, such as GDPR in Canada and HIPAA in the United States. DRaaS providers assist companies in adhering to these regulations by ensuring data resilience and recovery capabilities.



Some of the significant DRaaS market vendors are AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), VMware (US), 11:11 Systems (US), Recovery Point Systems (US), InterVision Systems (US), TierPoint (US), Infrascale (US), Zerto (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Disaster Recovery as a Service Market:



Data security and scalability are becoming more and more important as businesses rely more on digital platforms and store massive volumes of data in the cloud. Businesses now need to have strong data security and recovery mechanisms in place as a result of this. DRaaS offers a complete solution to safeguard crucial information and applications from unforeseen interruptions, ensuring business continuity and minimising downtime.



Rising natural disasters and cyberattacks: The frequency and severity of natural disasters and cyberattacks are both on the rise, which emphasises the significance of disaster preparedness and recovery. DRaaS can assist organisations in recovering from a variety of disruptions fast and effectively while minimising the influence on their business operations.



Growing acceptance of cloud computing: As organisations of all sizes come to appreciate the advantages of cloud-based IT services, the market for cloud computing is expanding quickly. Organisations can easily and affordably develop and manage their disaster recovery plans thanks to DRaaS, a cloud-based service.



Government requirements: A number of regulations mandate that organisations have effective disaster recovery and data protection policies in place. DRaaS can assist organisations in adhering to these rules and avoiding exorbitant fines and penalties.



Increased knowledge about DRaaS advantages: The need for this service is anticipated to increase as more organisations become aware of its advantages. Businesses can benefit from DRaaS by lowering expenses, enhancing data security, and ensuring business continuity.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The managed DRaaS sector is the largest in the DRaaS market. In the upcoming years, this market is anticipated to expand quickly as more businesses outsource their disaster recovery requirements to managed service providers.



The cloud segment's DRaaS industry is also expanding quickly. This is brought on by the rising popularity of cloud computing and the expanding range of cloud-based DRaaS options.



The DRaaS market is a cutthroat one that is expanding quickly. To adapt to their clients' evolving needs, vendors are always coming up with new services.



The growth of managed DRaaS: More and more businesses are using managed service providers to handle their disaster recovery requirements. This is due to the fact that managed DRaaS providers may offer a wide range of services and expertise, which can be challenging and costly for organisations to build and maintain in-house.



The development of DRaaS on the cloud: Since they have several advantages over on-premises solutions, including scalability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness, cloud-based DRaaS solutions are growing in popularity.



The usage of AI and ML in DRaaS is growing. These technologies are being utilised to create smarter, more effective DRaaS solutions that may aid organisations in better safeguarding their data and applications from a variety of threats.



Browse Other Reports:



5G Services Market



Self-healing Networks Market



Green Technology and Sustainability Market



Conversational AI Market



Digital Asset Management Market

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/recovery-as-a-service-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/recovery-as-a-service.asp