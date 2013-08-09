Disaster Recovery as a Service Solution from VaultScapeOffersRecovery in the Cloud

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- VaultScape announced today the official release of their Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offering, VaultScape Enterprise (www.vaultscape.com). The servicedelivers four key elements that work together to make disaster recovery easy and inexpensive.



The solution is built around the concept of creating a bare-metal recovery of a company’s services in the cloud at a fraction of the cost of a typical secondary failover location. A company’s data is backed up to their primary site via an appliance, and then replicated to VaultScape’s secure storage environment where virtual machines are on standby, ready to be activated in the event of a disaster. The simple pricing structure allows VaultScape’s clientsto use the consumption or utility cost modelfor disaster recovery and business continuity.



By combining backup and replication agents, near-line storage appliances, off-site data storage and recovery in the cloud environments, VaultScape Enterprise is able to replicate the entire critical infrastructure for it’s customers in the cloud.



The service works like this: Each server in a client’s environment has the VaultScape Enterprise agent installed. The agent monitors and protects the entire server from system state to applications, configuration, and data. The servers are then replicated to a local appliance for immediate protection before being replicated to the VaultScape off-site cloud storageenvironment. When either an individual file or a full environment is needed, it can be securely recovered back to the primary site or “activated in the cloud” if the primary site is unavailable for an extended period.



Miles Feinberg, VaultScape CEO, stated, “DR and Business Continuity is a necessity for every business. In the past, most small and mid-sized businesses couldn’t afford to implement recovery site because it was too expensive.Many companies are resorting to online-backup-only solution thinking they are covered, but online backup solutions won’t help if you have no servers to recover to. With VaultScape Enterprise, it’s more than just ‘back-up’. Our customers canrecover in our cloud in a matter of hours in the event they suffer a catastrophe at their location.”



About Pay Per Cloud

Pay Per Cloud hosted-solution clients benefit from fail-proof hardware redundancy and disaster recovery, 99.99% uptime, the performance a low latency 10GB network backbone and best-of-breed hardware along with automatic upgrades to the newest versions of software, all for a predictable monthly fee rather than repeated capital expenditures.www.paypercloud.com



About VaultScape

VaultScape Enterprise is a wholly owned brand of Pay Per Cloud and provides a disaster recovery as a service solution (DRaaS) with full recovery in the cloud capabilities.www.vaultscape.com



Media Contact:

Tony Underwood

EVP Business Development, Pay Per Cloud

877-692-5683

tonyu@paypercloud.com

www.vaultscape.com