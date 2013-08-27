Disaster Story, Speedy Publishing's New Real Life Stories Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Frances P Robinson comes a great book published under the imprint Truth If You Dare.



"Disaster Story: Things I Learned From Hurricane Katrina" tells stories (on a very personal level) of what people had to endure following Hurricane Katrina. Unless you've experienced a disaster you cannot begin to know about emergency survival and what to expect. As a Hurricane Betsy and Katrina survivor the author shares many perspectives on the aftermath of a major disaster. When almost every "system" in a city is destroyed almost overnight, emergency preparedness teams can be completely overwhelmed and inadequate. Here is some of what you'll learn: - Why no one expects a disaster to happen to them. - What you need to know in advance to stay in touch with family even when communications are down. - How to return and have housing before most people. - What to expect immediately after a man made or natural disaster and for short and long-term recovery. The mistakes of Hurricane Katrina taught valuable lessons about disaster relief. Let's learn from "Disaster Story: Things I Learned From Hurricane Katrina" and avoid unnecessary suffering in future disasters. This book can help anyone who needs it now or future victims who need to understand the complexities of disaster survival, rescue and recovery.



About Frances P Robinson

Frances P Robinson is a Hurricane Betsy and Katrina survivor. She shares her many personal perspectives of these major disasters. She witnessed the total breakdown of society and its many effects for months after the storm. Much of what she tells are things people would never think about and how their lives would be affected. Hurricane Katrina profoundly affected her life and the lives of many others. Join the author as she relives the disaster story in the pages of this book.



Pick up a copy of Disaster Story at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Disaster Story at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Disaster-Story-ebook/dp/B00DIM9XNW



Disaster Story at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628840193



Read what other people are saying about Disaster Story on GoodReads.Com http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18154539-disaster-story



Disaster Story * by Frances P Robinson

Publication Date: November 29, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628840193

Print ISBN: 9781628840186

Find More Books Published By Speedy Publishing Google Us!