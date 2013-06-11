DISC for the Real World Webinar Teaching Behavioral Selling to Be Held on June 14

Boardman, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- A special DISC for the Real World training webinar will take place on June 14, and it's free to sign up, offering a wonderful opportunity to learn more about applying DISC in real world business settings. This session will focus on Behavioral Selling, offering online attendees a chance to learn more about how to apply DISC personality styles to sales techniques to improve overall results.



On June 14, DISC for the Real World will deal with the topic of Behavioral Selling. This includes recognizing instinctive sales styles, as well as buying styles of customers and clients.



This is one of the biggest problem areas with many salespeople. Even if they recognize their own strengths or weaknesses, they may not do enough to understand the unique needs, desires and preferences of each unique client or customer they interact with.



To improve sales, communication also needs to be improved, and the right style of informative, persuasive and emotional tones and messages must be utilized at different times, for different individuals.



Attendees will learn how to adapt their style to meet the specific needs of different customers. With these skills, any individual can improve their sales performance, build superior client relationships, influence others, and close more deals to improve their bottom line numbers.



The Friday, June 14 DISC for the Real World webinar on Behavioral Selling begins at 1 pm Eastern.



Future DISC for the Real World webinars include topics such as Stress Management, Conflict Resolution, Team Building, Leadership Development, and more. Webinars are held once per month and are currently scheduled throughout the rest of 2013.



The DISC for the Real World training webinars are free after a $49 product credit at the online DISC store. Attendees pay $49 to register for the webinar, and then will receive that $49 applied towards a product credit at the completion of the webinar. Attendees also receive a custom branded online assessment account set up and preloaded with $50 worth of assessments.



For more information, or to register for the June 14 Behavioral Selling webinar, visit DISCInsights.com. Prospective attendees may also call 800.779.3472 to speak with a representative directly.



About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys provides a state of the art online delivery system with instant access to DISC personality tests and behavioral assessment tools, and a variety of customizable tests and reports. Translation is available in a variety of languages, making PeopleKeys the international leader for helping organizations to unlock human potential, with over 25 years of experience in the field. More information on the company is available at PeopleKeys.com, and more information on the DISC personality test can be found at DISCInsights.com.