Discount Auto Parts Retailer Parts Geek Surpasses 1,100 Reviews for Volkswagen Parts

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Discount auto parts retailer Parts Geek is pleased to announce that they have recently surpassed 1,100 reviews for Volkswagen parts. In fact, all of the reviews can be viewed by clicking the following link: http://www.partsgeek.com/makes/volkswagen.html. Holding a near-perfect 4.9/5 overall rating, it is clear that customers are highly-satisfied with the purchases they make from the giant online retailer.



Parts Geek offers a wide range of Volkswagen parts and accessories including AC compressors, air filters, door handles, fuel injectors, shock mounts, spark plugs, and much more. By offering thousands of auto parts and accessories, Parts Geek has become the company individuals turn to for when they need their auto parts quickly.



Individuals interested in purchasing Volkswagen replacement parts and accessories can visit their website to check out the 59,487 parts and accessories they currently have in stock. While checking out the Volkswagen parts they need, interested buyers can also see what previous customers had to say about the services provided by Parts Geek. A recent customer, who purchased a Genuine Booster Vacuum Hose had this to say in a review: “The booster vacuum hose on my beetle was cracked due to old age. I looked online for a cheap OEM replacement and it led me to Partsgeek.com. They were the cheapest of them all and the part arrived in great condition and it was exactly the part. Very happy.”



Parts Geek even offers replacement parts that many think are not available anymore. “I was looking for a throttle cable for my 1982 VW Scirocco and was told that parts for this car were just about obsolete, but not at Parts Geek! They had the throttle cable I needed to get my daughter back on the road, two days after ordering it, now that is fast service!”-5 Star review from Partsgeek.com. Customers do not just turn to Parts Geek for hard-to-reach replacement parts. They also turn to the company for first-class customer service and fast delivery options for all their auto parts needs.



About Parts Geek

Parts Geek offers an extensive line of auto parts, performance accessories, and part applications. While focusing on providing the largest supply of replacement parts, Parts Geek also provides the lowest prices on all new, OEM aftermarket and performance parts and accessories. Online, visitors will find an extensive catalogue of new and used parts for all domestic and imported cars and trucks. Since 1996, Parts Geek has been offering customers complete satisfaction with their high quality service. The company’s main office is located in Marlton, New Jersey. Do not hesitate to contact the company online, with any questions, comments, or concerns. The main office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.partsgeek.com.