Prime Choice Auto Parts, a leading online discount auto parts store, today announced the arrival of new high quality complete strut assemblies to complement their constantly expanding line of automobile parts. These struts will be direct fit for vehicle specific application on all makes and models, and most importantly, they will ensure maximum reliability and outstanding performance of any vehicle's suspension system.



“Our decision to expand our product line to include the complete strut assemblies was largely driven by the automotive industry’s transition to lower cost, easy installation vehicle suspension parts and a growing aftermarket demand for the quick install strut assembly,” said Shane White, Vice-President, Operations at Prime Choice Auto Parts. “A large part of our decision making is based on the feedback we receive directly from our clients. This demand for not only strut assemblies, but for long-lasting, durable and low-cost auto parts, motivated our decision to introduce new, heavily discounted auto parts into our online store.”



Prime Choice Auto Parts has recently started shipping oxygen sensors from their state-of-the-art warehouse, as well as headlight and tail light assemblies to their rapidly expanding line of discount auto parts.



“Most of the positive feedback we receive from our customers is in regards to our fast shipping and, certainly, the lowest market prices,” said Jordan Mulligan, Customer Service at Prime Choice Auto Parts. “This makes total sense considering our dedication to our customer service performance. Other key focus areas are product accessibility and quality assurance. We have no doubt all our customers will be pleased to know that all our new auto parts, like any Prime Choice products, come with free shipping and our standard six month warranty.”



About Prime Choice Auto Parts

With over 30 years of wholesale auto parts experience, factory direct pricing, state of the art warehousing, and one million parts in stock, Prime Choice Auto Parts is your best choice for high quality, high value auto parts, including: radiators, struts, hub bearings, brake parts, alternators, car starters, headlight and tail light assemblies, fuel pump modules, chassis parts, side mirrors and wiper blades.