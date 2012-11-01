Home Design Outlet Center Opens California Location

Buena Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Today, Home Design Outlet Center, the leading retailer of bathroom fixtures and furnishings, announced the opening of a new showroom in Buena Park, Calif. This new Southern California showroom, conveniently located just outside of Los Angeles carries the best bathroom vanity cabinets and everything else needed for a bathroom modernization project. Now Los Angeles residence planning to redesign their bathrooms will have one of the largest selections of exceptional products right in their backyard. Click on the link for more information on discount bathroom vanities.



At the new California Home Design Outlet Center showroom, shoppers will be delighted by the expansive and nearly exhaustive collection of bathroom vanities. From bathroom vanity cabinets to mosaics, shower panels, sinks and more in contemporary designs as well as antique bathroom vanities, Home Design Outlet Center has one of the largest selections of bathroom furnishings available in Southern California. The company’s range of bathroom furnishings is known for durability, affordability and designs.



Among the most popular bathroom furnishing shoppers will be able to see at the new California Home Design Outlet Center showroom are bathroom vanity cabinets. These cabinets are specifically design to be ergonomic and stylish. The Cabinets occupy less space while the design and structure offers ample space for storage and organization. The stylish bathroom vanity cabinets showcased by Home Design Outlet Center are ideal to help organize for small and cluttered bathrooms.



Home Design Outlet Center is recognized as a leader in innovative, factory-direct home design products. The company specializes in bathroom vanities including sleek contemporary finishes to traditional bathroom vanities, antique bathroom vanities and designer bathroom furnishings. Home Design Outlet Center is also able to custom design bathroom products to meet desired specifications and style.



Visit the new Home Design Outlet Center showroom at 6170 Valley View Ave, Buena Park, CA 90620. Or visit, www.homedesignoutletcenter.com.



About Home Design Center

Home Design Outlet Center is a U.S. - based company best known for its e-commerce site, www.homedesignoutletcenter.com, but which also operates five physical showrooms in the United States. In all cases, the company specializes in products for decorating the home. Bathrooms are our company’s primary focus; we offer for sale quality bathroom vanities, faucets, sinks, glass mosaics, shower systems, marble, travertine tiles and natural stone products.