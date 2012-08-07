Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The plantation shutters and the window treatment in Tampa and The Villages FL are extremely popular amongst the new generations of families and retirees alike. You might ask why and the answer is simple. The plantation shutters and window treatments in Tampa and The Villages provide protection and decoration at the same time. Plantation shutters, particularly in The Villages are easy to maintain and have very little to upkeep. Curtains and window treatments with cloth material add a layer of complexity and cleaning required that most people in The Villages do not want to have to deal with. Plantation shutters are also very durable and can be changed in color with an easy paint finish. Different touches and textures are also available similar to the paintings on walls.



Discount Blinds Shutters Tampa (DBS Tampa), is the distributor and installation company of choice. They cater to The Villages and Tampa region and can handle contiguous towns in surrounding locations. The Villages has been a popular area for plantation shutters and window treatments. The residents there are mostly retired but also very active and do not want maintenance and cleaning issues with their window tre4atments. DBS Tampa understands the needs for quality installation and care for plantation shutters and window treatments in The Villages and Tampa alike.



About Us

For more information about window treatments and plantation shutters in The Villages, please contact Discount Blinds& Shutters of Tampa at (888) 959-5198 X 102 or visit their website http://www.blindsshutterstampa.com/.