Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com Brings New Bodybuilding Supplements

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com, a renowned bodybuilding supplements store, has recently introduced innovatively developed PES Alphamine Fruit Punch 8.9 oz. and Purus Labs Muscle Marinade to its inventory.



The Alphamine by performance enhancing supplement is first among other fat burners to have Fat Ignition Technology. This new innovative stimulator contains revolutionary hardening agents, LBM preservation system and selective beta-agonist. This dietary supplement makes sure that bodybuilders lose fat without losing their precious muscle mass.



On the other hand, Purus Labs Muscle Marinade helps one’s body by enhancing strength, endurance, power, and mental acuity during training bouts. These muscle enhancing supplements are a great catalyst to increase high intensity power output and muscular work, boosting mental acuity, improving fluid balance and hydration, enhancing immunity and reducing cortisol and free radical damage.



A reliable source from Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com explained further by stating, “Muscle Marinade TM includes the clinically supported effective dosage of each ingredient in every one scoop serving. All facets of exercise performance and recovery are addressed within this bodybuilding supplement.”



He continued by discussing PES Alphamine Fruit Punch, “On the other hand, Alphamine takes physique enhancement a step further. Not only is this formula designed to shed fat and preserve muscle, it also includes a potent muscle hardening agent in every serving”



With the lowest online prices available, Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com has become a one-stop shop for bodybuilding supplements e.g. pre-workout, post-workout, testosterone boosters, protein powders, weight management and anti-aging supplements.



Consumers can buy the supplements directly from Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com with the store’s safe and secure online transactional process. The online supplement seller ensures to deliver the supplements within 3-5 business days with the most reliable shipping services by HI, PK, Puerto Rico and PO Boxes.



It also offers attractive discounts on its products; thus, customers can avail better products and that too within their budget.



About Discount Bodybuilding Supplement

Discount Bodybuilding Supplements, as its name, provides the newest and the hottest supplements and best prices. They have a large online inventory of various types of supplements including, pre-workout, post-workout, testosterone boosters, protein powders, weight management and anti-aging supplements.



For more information, please visit http://www.discount-bodybuilding-supplements.com