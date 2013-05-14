Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com Introduces New Sports Supplements in Its Inventory

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com, a renowned online store for providing the most effective sports supplements, has recently introduced Purus Labs Organ Shield to its inventory. Purus Labs is one of the most renowned manufacturers for offering a diverse line of products in health.



Speaking about Purus Labs Organ Shield, a spokesperson from the store explains, “Organ Shield is a unique blend of antioxidants, polyphenols, and phytosterols explicitly formulated to support your body's vital organs against the negative effects "pro anabolic" can cause. This free radical fighting complex can help protect, support, and promote, healthy hepatic (liver), prostatic (prostate), and cardiovascular (heart) function already in a healthy range.” Discounts-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com is offering the Purus Labs Organ Shield for only $19.95 only. Consumers can purchase this product directly from the store’s safe and secure online transactional process. The store assures to provide its customers with the tried and tested enhancers.



Furthermore, Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com recommends users to consume only one to two servings daily whenever convenient. A regular consumption of the Purus Labs Organ Shield is sure to achieve maximum gains by providing users with a pivotal compliment to their pro-anabolic cycle.



The online bodybuilding supplements store ensures to deliver the supplements within 1-2 business days with reliable shipping services by HI, PK, Puerto Rico and PO Boxes. Customers can also enjoy quality discounts by placing large quantity orders. Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com also offers its customers with the most efficient supplements from leading brands like Nature’s Best, FINAFLEX, Muscle Pharm, USP Labs, MET-Rx, amongst others.



About Discount-Bodybuilding-Supplements.com

Discount Bodybuilding Supplements, as its name, provides the newest and the hottest supplements in best prices. They have a large online inventory of various types of supplements including, pre-workout, post-workout, testosterone boosters, protein powders, weight management and anti-aging supplements. Their shipping services assures of fast, accurate delivery when customers order. Their primary shipping service is United States Postal Service (USPS) Standard Ground Service, but they also use other carriers depending on customers’ location. For more information, please visit http://www.discount-bodybuilding-supplements.com