Prime Choice Auto Parts Offers the Best Selection of Discount Brake Pads Available Online

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- Prime Choice Auto Parts, a leading online discount auto parts store is now offering a complete selection of discount ceramic brake pads and semi metallic brake pads to enhance their rapidly expanding line of low cost, high quality car parts. These discount brake parts are direct fit and designed for vehicle specific applications on all makes and models. All of the Prime Choice brake pads are manufactured to ensure maximum reliability and outstanding performance.



These new brake pads are engineered with high grade composite materials and are chamfered and slotted to prevent heat expansion cracks. Prime Choice Auto Parts’ brake pads are manufactured using Premium Shim technology to ensure quiet, reliable braking. All brake pads are deeply discounted to offer the most comprehensive discount brake parts available online.



Prime Choice Auto parts is the leading seller of discount auto parts, and during this period of economic uncertainty when consumers are keeping their cars longer than ever before, cheap car parts are in great demand. This demand motivates Prime Choice Auto Parts to offer the best supply of discount auto parts online. “A large part of our decision making is based on the feedback we receive directly from our clients. This demand for long-lasting, durable and low-cost auto parts motivated our decision to introduce new, heavily discounted auto parts into our online store.” said Shane White, Vice-President, Operations at Prime Choice Auto Parts.



About Prime Choice Auto Parts

With over 30 years of wholesale auto parts experience, factory direct pricing, state of the art warehousing, and one million parts in stock, Prime Choice Auto Parts is your best choice for high quality, high value auto parts, including: radiators, struts, hub bearings, brake parts, alternators, car starters, headlight assemblies, fuel pump modules, chassis parts, side mirrors and wiper blades.