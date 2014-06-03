Discount Broker TradeKing Review Published on Stock Pick Reviews

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Stock Pick Reviews has recently published a review of discount broker TradeKing for investors who are considering switching over. The review thoroughly discusses advantages as well as limitations of the broker enabling the investor to take an informed decision. It aims to help the investors decide whether moving to the discount broker will be really worth it.



Explaining what discount broking is and how TradeKing moves in, a senior reviewer with the company stated, “These companies charge lower fees as compared to traditional brokers, while offering fewer services. TradeKing too has positioned itself as an online discount brokerage firm. Stocks, bonds and mutual funds can be bought by investors on the website.”



Advantages of TradeKing include Low Fees, No Account Minimums, Customer Service and Networking Features. The broker offers a flat $4.95 pricing structure for stocks, options and ETFs (exchange traded funds), considered cheaper when compare to other discount brokers. Moreover, customers can open their accounts with no minimum funding requirement. For excellent customer service, they were voted #1 in customer service in 2008 by Smart Money and Kiplinger’s magazines. Networking system allows online traders interact with other traders.



TradeKing particularly suits volume traders who can benefit from their exceptionally low rates and attentive customer support. The executive added, “Since the broker emerged in 2005, they have focused on self-directed brokers. Offering them fair pricing and reliable customer support, the broker has captured the attention of investors as a practical web-based trading platform.”



A disadvantage is the lack of research and portfolio planning tools that are there on the larger sites. However, for the customers who are keener on cost efficacy, this is something they are willing to buy. For investors who value low cost and high level of customer service, discount broker TradeKing is a real bargain.



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