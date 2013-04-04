Discount Business Sales Sheets Printing Offer Available from NY Print Leader 4OVER4.COM

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- 4OVER4.COM has launched a new discount printing offer on business sales sheets for businesses of any size and industry. Leading NY online printing authority 4OVER4.COM is a provider of premium business printing services including custom labels printing, fabric banners printing, bumper stickers printing, custom banners printing, yard sign printing and other custom digital and offset printing services for businesses.



Leading NY online business printer 4OVER4.COM now provides a special holiday offer on its quality staggered-cut sales sheets printing service featuring new low 50 minimums, optional hi-gloss UV, between 3 to 8 sheets and a selection of premium high quality papers.



This holiday season, businesses can enjoy 4OVER4.COM’s quality and affordable sales letter printing offer featuring 9 new standard paper types for sales sheets, new low pricing, as well as new printing and finishing options. The new premium papers include 70# uncoated text, 100# gloss text, 14pt gloss cover, 16pt gloss cover, 13pt uncoated cover (100% recycled), 14pt uncoated cover (30% recycled), 15pt synthetic plastic, 14pt white linen and 6mil synthetic plastic. 4OVER4.COM now also provides its customers with sales sheets in sizes of 8.5" x 11" and 4OVER4.COM customers can get between 50 and 100,000 prints per order.



"Sales sheets are very useful for businesses as they service both reference and product advertising needs for selected products and services," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



Sales sheets from 4OVER4.COM provide a professional, attractive and affordable way to advertise a product or service while also providing useful reference information. Do more and say more with staggered-cut sales sheets from 4OVER4.COM.



For more information about staggered-cut sales sheets or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/Staggered-Cut-Sales-Sheets, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.