Discount Code Site DiscountCode24.co.uk Conducts Survey That Shows Most UK Teens Would Ban Christmas

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- DiscountCode24.co.uk, the UK’s top discount code and voucher code website, has just released the very poignant results of a survey that they conducted in November with 100 teenagers. The newly-posted statistics focused on the teens’ attitudes and feelings towards Christmas, which is traditionally thought to be one of the happiest times of the year. Interestingly, they found that 44 percent of the respondents feel anxious or nervous about the holiday, and a whopping 71 percent of the teens claimed they would ban Christmas outright.



In contrast, more than 20 percent of the teens surveyed said that Christmas is their favourite time of year.



The statistics also found that almost half of the 100 teenagers would prefer to leave the UK behind at Christmas and go on a holiday—their preferred destinations were sunny and warm climates like St. Lucia, Dubai and Ibiza.



For those who are planning on purchasing gifts this holiday season, the survey found that the anticipated average amount would be less than last year. Over 66 percent of the teenagers said they would spend either “less” or “slightly less” on presents this Christmas.



According to the survey, during the month of November, some of the most searched for coupons, promo codes, UK deals and vouchers on DiscountCode24.co.uk were for holiday companies and flights. These include Thomson, Easyjet Holidays, LastMinute.com, and Expedia.



Chloe Rouratilis, founder of DiscountCode24.co.uk said that the results of the survey do not really surprise her.



“With the recession and many younger people out of work, money is a major concern for a lot of people this time of year,” she said.



“With the grey weather and cold nights, many younger people are looking for an escape from the doom and gloom of the UK – even at Christmas time – and seeking warmer climes much like their favourite celebrities.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about DiscountCode24.co.uk is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of UK coupon codes, vouchers, discounts and deals.



About DiscountCode24.co.uk:

DiscountCode24.co.uk is the UK's leading voucher code and discount website, also specialising in discounts for Ireland. DiscountCode24.co.uk was started by Chloe Rouratilis, a sales executive who previously worked under TV's Mary Portas, the self-styled “Queen of Shops”. DiscountCode24.co.uk saves thousands of people money every day on their favourite purchases, from larger stores like Homebase to smaller one-man e-shops. For more information, please visit http://www.discountcode24.co.uk/