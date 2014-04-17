Discount Coupons Available for Transmission Repair Service in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- A+ Transmission repair shop in Houston have announced discounts on several services like clutch replacement, transmission repair, fluid check and change, adjusting linkage, conducting road test, etc. A nationwide warranty is available for all automatic and standard repairs. This discount is currently limited to web users. To avail the offer, users have to visit their website, http://www.transmission-repair-houston.com and print the required coupon. Besides these discounts, the transmission service shop in Houston also offers free performance analysis.



They also offer a no obligation free transmission repair quote. To get a free quote, customers will have to complete the form provided on their website.



“A transmission is the most complicated component in a vehicle that gives power and speed to the vehicle. It is a combination of complex hydraulics and computer controlled electronic parts. We offer preventive maintenance and after repair service using our state of the art diagnostic equipments and make sure that the vehicle is in top condition,” says a spokesperson.



They are experienced to handle anything on the road today, including sophisticated European cars, SUVs, and even old model cars. A+ Transmission Repair Service also offers repair and maintenance service for commercial vehicles/fleet. The company also offers CV Axle repair and replacement.



“CV Joints are regularly used in front wheel and rear wheel drive cars. They are designed to deliver more torque than conventional U joints. Most CV axle repair jobs are undertaken on the same day itself,” adds the spokesperson.



About A Plus Transmission Service

A Plus Transmission Specialist is a transmission shop in Houston started in 1983. Today, they service customers from more than 12 convenient locations in Texas. Whether regular and preventive maintenance or transmission repair, they do it all.



To know more, visit, http://www.transmission-repair-houston.com