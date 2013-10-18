Discount in Luxury Porta Potties by WR Contractor Increase Sales Like Never Before

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- WR Contractor in Thornton Colorado is one of the leading suppliers of deluxe flushing sanitary units in and around the area. These special sanitary units are mostly hired by customers for special occasions like weddings, corporate events, anniversaries, birthdays, and other celebrations that calls for only the best that life could offer. Lower budget events like construction sites, camping, etc cannot afford to hire these luxury flushing toilets.



WR Contractor has made an announcement earlier this year that promised customers that these special sanitary units would be made available to all at an affordable price. With a heavy discount on all these flushing luxury porta potty models, all customers can now afford to hire them to add that little special treat to their guests. WR Contractor is the company that supplies most of the Thornton CO Portable Toilets to residents of the area. These deluxe restrooms are equipped with the latest cutting edge technology when it comes to providing sanitary amenities. Some of these features include the automatic flush system, mirror inside the toilet, ample supply of paper towels, soaps, anti bacterial hand wash, comfortable toilet seat, and much more. The spacious interior of these trailer-like luxury porta potties also allows for enough space to fit in a portable hand wash stand.



Two months after the WR Contractor announced their mega discount on their luxury porta potties, the Company has revealed an astounding 80 per cent increase in the renting of these by customers in Thornton. In some houses, the deluxe porta potty counterpart offers more facilities than that their concrete home toilets. Hence, most customers hire these instead of letting guests use their home toilet. Today, the luxury version of porta potties introduced by WR Contractor has recorded the highest sales in the history of porta potties in Thornton. Its homely arrangements help guests cater to their sanitary needs in comfort. To get other details regarding portable toilets Thornton CO please head to http://www.wrcontractor.com/colorado/portable-toilets-in-thornton-co/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com