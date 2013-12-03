Discount Meladerm Cream in India by Civant

Chiang Mai, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Meladerm is a brand new product and is now on the market in India. This is a lightening skin cream made with natural ingredients. Available in India for every Indian in need. Made by “Civant Skin Care”.



Meladerm is appropriate for every person, because it is absolutely made with natural ingredient, no steroids, no mercury or bleaching agents that damage the skin and for this reason it is safe and appropriate for every kind of skin. Its development begins with years of researches by Civant Skin Care Laboratories, USA. The Meladerm skin lightening cream is produced to reduce the appearance of liver spots and sunspots, freckles, melasma, acne marks. It help healing the sun damage, hyperpigmentation, old scar and birthmarks. The results of the use of Meladerm cream are guaranteed by many clinical studies.



In 2003 Civant Skin Care introduces the Meladerm. The research team has safety in first place when speaking for skin care.



Now customers can find Meladerm cream in India and find the great discount Meladerm price in India by Civant offer the special on Meladerm price $49.99 , free insurance shipment, free Microdermabrasion Cloth, free Eye Complex on the official product’s website. It can be ordered online or by mail, both way are very comfortable for the client and they receive it right in their home.



Meladerm cream in India



The Eye Complex (for free) is one of our most powerful and effective skin care products developed specifically for the eyes. Originally labeled for private clinics, The Eye Complex is the result of two years of research and development by Civant Skin Care. The Eye Complex plays a vital role in reducing the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness around the eyes. The formula contains active anti-oxidants which helps strengthen native collagen and the elastin matrix, improves cell cohesion, enhancing water retention and reducing skin dryness.



Customers are provided with 30-day Money Back Guarantee.



Meladerm is offered now in India and can be purchased by official website.



Meladerm Price in India



Civant Skin Care

27475 Ferry Rd.

Warrenville, IL 60555



(888) 324-8268



http://www.meladermaustralia.com