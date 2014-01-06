Cheap Motorcycle Insurance Rates Available at Discountmotorcycleinsurance.Com

Viera, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Those who are considering riding a motorcycle must have special insurance not covered by standard policies. This means taking a special policy on a motorcycle or adding one to a current policy. Finding these companies can be a chore for some riders.



Fortunately, there are companies who specialize in motorcycle insurance policies and nothing else.



“Different companies figure policy and premium prices based on several factors. Many do not have a standard formula, so it is important to find a policy that fits a rider’s needs,” said a spokesperson for Discount Motorcycle Insurance.



Getting a quote is easy. Fill out some basic information and some personal data like home address, and quotes will begin to arrive.



“Once you review options, you can purchase your policy online as well as print cards,” said the spokesperson.



All Discount Motorcycle Insurance hopes to do: Save riders money on their premiums.



“Saving money can be more fun than riding, and it provides more money for gas” said the spokesperson.



For more information visit http://www.discountmotorcycleinsurance.com/.



About DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com

DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com is an online resource based in Viera, Florida that provides low-cost motorcycle insurance quotes. Founded by Rick Murray the site has been in operation for 15 years.



Contact:

Rick Murray

President

861 Sandhill Crane Court

Viera, Florida 32955

(321-961-3446)