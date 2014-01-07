DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com Offers Cheaper Motorcycle Insurance Rates

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com is a new website that offers visitors the best insurance quotes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The new website is quickly becoming to place to go for riders looking for affordable and comprehensive insurance. The owner of the site developed this important portal to provide riders the best quotes no matter where they live or when they are looking for insurance. “According to a site spokesperson, “Riders often face many obstacles to getting affordable insurance so we wanted to make sure that these riders get the best quotes no matter where they live.”



The quotes visitors receive from the site are free of charge and offer the best chance for riders to save money. When visitors come to the site they can immediately find a free quote by clicking on the link to choose their home state. They can also choose a link for any number of major US cities. When the visitor clicks on one of these links they can enter their information and in a very short time they will receive a free quote.



One of unique sections to this site is a section that contains a series of articles that detail the issues surrounding motorcycle insurance. These articles give readers the information they need to seek out and purchase the most affordable and most comprehensive motorcycle insurance available.



Motorcycle owners can access the website anytime they need it. The site is available and working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and will provide free quotes no matter when the visitor requests one.



To learn more about Discount Motorcycle Insurance and the services they offer visit their website at http://www.discountmotorcycleinsurance.com/.



About DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com

DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com is an online resource based in Viera, Florida that provides low-cost motorcycle insurance quotes. Founded by Rick Murray the site has been in operation for 15 years.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Discount Motorcycle Insurance

Rick Murray, President

861 Sandhill Crane Court

Viera, FL 32955