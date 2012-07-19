Discount on Tours from Miami to Key West

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Half Price Tour Tickets is a website that is currently offering discounts on tours from Miami to Key West. The discounted prices are expected to last all year long - up until December 31st of 2012. Many individuals have already placed orders for their tour, so those planning a vacation should book their tour right now, while there are still some open slots.



Individuals wishing to take advantage of the slashed prices are encouraged to use the discount code: keys2012 when placing their order. This discount code will give 5% off on the next purchase.



To get from Miami to Key West, it will take about 4 hours on the bus. Individuals should take some form of entertainment so that they do not get bored during this bus ride. The bus will go through twenty different island. During the four hour bus trip, individuals will be given one stop that will last for thirty minutes. During the stop, individuals can take a restroom break and purchase food and drinks. The bus will arrive at Key West at the Mel Fisher Museum around noon. Individuals will then have the option of walking to the ever so popular "90 miles to Cuba" monument. Individuals can also snorkel or simply relax on the beach.



Those who would like to go snorkeling will be required to pay an extra $40.00 (they can do so when placing their order on the site). After the passengers get off the bus, those who ordered the "snorkeling package" will need to stay in their seat. The driver will drop them off at the Marina. Here, they will get on a Catamaran ship that will take them to the coral reef. It will take one hour to get to the reed. Here, individuals will enjoy lots of underwater beauty.



When the sun sets around 6 PM, individuals will get back on the bus to depart back to Miami.



Individuals who do not want to go on the Miami to Key West tour can still use the site in order to find something that interests them. There are many Miami tours, Everglades tours and Segway tours to choose from on the site.



About Half Price Tour Tickets

Half Price Tour Tickets is the site to go to in order to find discounts on the popular tours. Jean Francois via email info halfpricetourtickets@hotmail.com or call 305-444-0707