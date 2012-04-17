Prime Choice Auto Parts Adds the Lowest Priced Oxygen Sensors to Its Extensive Product Line

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- Prime Choice Auto Parts, one of the leading online discount auto parts retail stores, has announced the availability of high quality oxygen sensors to complement their constantly expanding line of automobile parts. The new line of oxygen sensors are direct fit replacements designed to fit vehicle specific applications on most makes and models.



“We’re continuously expanding our product line to add newer products and cater to the burgeoning demand largely driven by the automotive industry’s transition to low cost, easy installation parts. This has translated into an increased demand for emissions control system parts and a growing aftermarket demand for quick install oxygen sensors,” said Shane White, Vice-President, Operations at Prime Choice Auto Parts. “The new, heavily discounted auto parts regularly introduced on our online store are based on the feedback we receive directly from our customers. Our latest launch of O2 sensors is a direct response to our customer’s demand for long-lasting, durable and low-cost auto parts.”



Considered to be one of the main parts of an emissions control system, the oxygen sensor provides critical input to the vehicle's computer for regulating the engine’s fuel to air mixture. The computer takes its cues from the O2 sensor and responds by modifying the fuel mixture to achieve the optimum air-to-fuel ratio level. If the oxygen sensor is malfunctioning or fails altogether, the vehicle on-board computer cannot accurately detect the engine's air-to-fuel ratio. This leads to poor engine performance, higher levels of emissions being released into the environment, and greatly reduces your vehicle’s fuel efficiency.



Prime Choice Auto Parts has recently started shipping the new oxygen sensors from their state-of-the-art warehouse. This latest launch has coincided with their recent additions of strut and headlight assemblies to their rapidly expanding line of discount auto parts.



“Our customers have been extremely appreciative of our fast shipping and, of course, the lowest market prices on our entire range of auto parts. Their enthusiastic response has been a major factor in our decisions to add newer products regularly,” said Jordan Mulligan, Marketing Specialist at Prime Choice Auto Parts. “Our sole aim is to be considered second to none when we are evaluated on key metrics like our dedication to our customer service performance, product accessibility and quality assurance. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the fact that our new oxygen sensors are available with free shipping across the Continental USA, and come with a 90 day warranty.”



About Prime Choice Auto Parts

With over 30 years of wholesale auto parts experience, factory direct pricing, state of the art warehousing, and one million parts in stock, Prime Choice Auto Parts is your best choice for high quality, high value auto parts, including: radiators, struts, hub bearings, brake parts, alternators, car starters, headlight assemblies, fuel pump modules, chassis parts, side mirrors and wiper blades.