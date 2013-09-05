Discount Perfume Outlet BeautyAndGlamour.net Releases Selection of Hermes Perfumes and More

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The right perfume can instantly improve someone’s attractiveness. Perfumes feature complex assortments of scents designed to complement a woman’s natural beauty. Today, many women choose to save money on premium perfumes by ordering them online.



Online discount perfume outlet BeautyAndGlamour.net aims to be one of the first sites women turn to when searching for discounted perfumes online. At BeautyAndGlamour.net, visitors will find a wide selection of perfumes, colognes, and skin care products designed to help any woman look her best. Products are available from popular beauty product companies like Burberry, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Gucci, Vera Wang, and many others.



A spokesperson for BeautyAndGlamour.net explains that the site was built with a specific goal in mind:



“There are a number of popular fashion and beauty websites available online today. However, we were disappointed with the pricing and selection of these websites. We wanted to create a site where women enjoyed a wide selection of 100% authentic designer beauty products at reasonable prices. All items can be ordered instantly online and shipped with care using USPS and FedEx.”



BeautyAndGlamour.net recently revealed a number of customer incentives. All orders over $100 receive a free Dolce & Gabbana gift bag and free samples are included with every purchase. One recent promotion on Hermes perfume offers authentic high-quality perfumes for as little as $59. Hermes perfumes are available in men’s, women’s, and unisex varieties.



To make shopping as easy as possible, BeautyAndGlamour.net is separated into five different categories:



-Perfumes

-Colognes

-Skin care

-Bath and body

-Accessories



Under each category, visitors can further separate their selections into products from different designer beauty companies. The BeautyAndGlamour.net spokesperson explains why they wanted to feature a diverse range of products:



“We’ve made it as easy as possible for our customers to fill their carts with luxury beauty products from all over the world. Our site features everything from high-end perfumes to candles and gift bags, and we want to offer unique products that appeal to everybody’s unique tastes. New products are being added every day and we encourage visitors to check back regularly to discover the new and exciting items we’ve recently revealed.”



With a wide selection of perfumes, colognes, and beauty products available, BeautyAndGlamour.net aims to appeal to a diverse range of tastes. Shoppers interested in purchasing 100% authentic designer beauty products at reasonable prices can visit BeautyAndGlamour.net today to place their order.



About BeautyAndGlamour.net

BeautyAndGlamour.net is a designer beauty product retailer that offers a wide selection of perfumes, colognes, and other beauty products. The website offers 100% authentic designer beauty products from companies like Burberry, Coach, Gucci, Lacoste, Vera Wang, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.beautyandglamour.net