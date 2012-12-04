Discount Raspberry Ketones Announce Discounts Across the Board

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Raspberry Ketones have been found to produce weight loss effects when consumed in large quantities by rats, according to some studies. Further anecdotal evidence seems to confirm that high purity raspberry ketone supplements can aid weight loss. Discount Raspberry Ketones is one of America’s leading online retailers, dealing exclusively in highest quality, US manufactured product and delivering it to customers at knock-down rates. In response to high demand after being featured on TV, the company have instated limited edition further discounts on courses of the supplement.



Discount Raspberry Ketones, a supplier of so-called “Nutraceuticals”, describing natural, nutritional products with active ingredients similar to those found in pharmaceuticals, offer three distinct programs of the supplement, from one month to three month supplies. Raspberry Ketones are said to aid the body in fat metabolism, and each single serving of the raspberry ketone supplement is the equivalent to eating ninety pounds of raw raspberries, making the level of nutrition available unattainable anywhere else.



Each of the packages offered is available with fast, free shipping and is now available at up to 20% off their already heavily discounted price. The product is registered with the Food and Drug Administration and certified by Good Manufacturing Practice, guaranteeing customers peace of mind when placing their order.



A spokesperson for the company explained how they have been able to offer such reductions, “Because we deal directly with the manufacturer, they were able to increase their supply according to increased demand without the need for the typical increase in price. The abundance of high quality Raspberry Ketones now in circulation allows us to offer these limited edition special offers at even better prices than our already unbeatable rates. Given the product we supply is manufactured in the US, it’s quality and purity already far outstrips the competition, which predominantly ships from China and is usually filtered down with additives and other impurities.”



About Discount Raspberry Ketones

Discount Raspberry Ketones are a Discount Web Retailer of supplements that are manufactured in the USA. Their manufacturer is located in GA and is a GMP certified lab. They stand behind their product 100% and want to make sure customers are completely satisfied with their shopping experience. They offer some of the lowest prices online as they work directly with the manufacturer and pass those savings on to customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.discountraspberryketones.com