Discount Rates and Luxurious Amenities for Families and Events at Wales' Best Hotel During off-Peak Dates

Newport, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- With disposable income on the decline for many around the world it has become more and more important to spend vacation and travel funds wisely. Located in Newport, Wales Celtic Manor Resorts offer a huge selection of luxurious amenities for families and events.



In 2012 Celtic Manor Resorts received the award for Best Hotel Wales and Golf Course from Today's Golfer Travel Awards and in 2010 the Resort served as the host venue for the Ryder Cup golf tournament. Even with these high profile honors, Celtic Manor Resorts still strives to provide the very best value for the money.



Celtic Manor Resorts has two very different hotels on its grounds to provide very different travel experiences. On the grounds are a 350 room luxury Resort hotel and a 70 room country manor. Both hotels have access to the luxury day spas and world renowned championship golf course that was specifically designed to be used for the professional golf tour. In addition, the Resort offers a state-of-the-art golf simulator that allows guests to simulate the experience of playing on a wide variety of world famous golf courses.



While the Celtic Manor Resorts are widely recognized as a golf and conference destination, it is also a travel destination for families. The staff at the Resort understand that traveling with children can be difficult and they work tirelessly to ensure that even young children have a good time. Amenities for children include large play areas, an evergreen nursery, and the Resort Rangers program, where children can role-play as forest rangers, pirates or astronauts.



During the off-peak travel season, the Celtic Manor Resorts offer steep discounts on overnight accommodations. For as little as £79 a night guests can rent a room and enjoy the amenities of the Resort from March 17th through the 20th. Other off-peak offers include the 50% off promotion where guests can reserve a room for £115 a night.



For More Information Visit http://www.celtic-manor.com/ , or call +44 (0)1633 413 000 in the United Kingdom, or toll free from the United States 1-866-789-5779 or Canada 1-877-354-2003.