Fitness and Supplement Website Launches Blog with Product Reviews and Tips

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The fitness and supplement website Pumpd Nutrition has introduced a new blog. It is now a resource for updated clean eating tips, supplement reviews, and tips on workouts. Visitors can still find the same useful information on discount supplements and which ones are right for them.



The website provides bodybuilding supplement reviews, including an article on Cellucor Super HD. Reviews are complimented with videos, pros and cons, ingredients, pricing, and more. Visitors can also read up on clean eating. A background on what this means is provided to give readers a broader sense of the term and what the health implications are.



Claudia Carrera, creator of Pumpd Nutrition, reveals how she began a diet by eating the right foods. It also took experimentation and the help of a nutritionist. In addition to information on cheap supplements, she offers tips on how to eat right and avoid the foods that cause the most problems.



With the launch of a new blog, Carrera can now provide even more up to date information as it is released. She also strives to demonstrate her own efforts, so in addition to details on supplements, visitors can also expect personal stories, effective health foods, preworkout advice, plus much more.



The site also helps customers find products at the lowest prices. It also mentions Pumpd Nutrition’s retail locations in Houston and Brownsville, Texas. For more information on the company, advice on supplements and healthy eating, and to keep up with the new blog, go to www.pumpdnutrition.com.



About Pumpd Nutrition

Pumpd Nutrition is a discount supplements retailer in Texas. Its informative website now includes a supplement, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle blog with multiple categories. The company was started by Claudia Carrera, a mother and former call center professional, based on her own experiences and willingness to share helpful information with others.