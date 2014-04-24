Discount Warranties Launches New and Improved Website for Customers' Enhanced Convenience

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Discount Warranties, the premium extended auto warranty plans provider, recently made its debut in the virtual world by launching its new website, Discountwarranties.com, that has been designed to not only increase customers’ awareness about the various services offered, but also to make their job of obtaining warranties, much easier and quicker. The company is known for providing the best quality extended auto warranty coverage at extremely affordable, wholesale prices.



In today’s time, investing in a car is as important as it is to invest in a home. Since there are so many kinds of costs incurred by car owners over time, be it repairing issues, fixing the wear and tear or providing installments on a regular basis, opting for extended car warranty coverage so as to evade the risk of paying up huge amounts for automobile repair, makes for a wise decision.



With the launch of Discountwarranties.com, not only will the company be able to widen it scope of gaining prospective customers but it will also be able to communicate in a better manner with its existing customers through its customer service cell that is available at all times, be it online or offline.



The impeccably designed website explains the dedicated company’s various functions and informs car owners about everything related to the topic of extended auto warranty plans. Discountwarranties.com is the apt go-to vehicle protection destination as it does thorough research to find and offer the best possible price and coverage from different companies, to its customers. Discount Warranties lets its customers indulge in comparative shopping and as opposed to other companies of its kind which are largely operating as money making schemes, trying to make the most pricey plan appear as the best to customers, it actually conducts extensive research to find the most suitable plan that meet the car owner’s requirements and needs.



About Discount Warranties

Discount Warranties provides free services to its customers, enabling them to get the best extended auto warranty plan without paying any additional amount whatsoever. Discount Warranties’ compensation is provided directly by the service contract providers and the company equips them with pre-screened vehicles, in huge numbers which results in decreased marketing and administrative costs. The savings are given to the customers which makes this whole process a cost effective and time saving routine.



Media Contact: Josh M.

Email: joshmoran10@yahoo.com

Location: Chicago, IL

Website: http://www.discountwarranties.com/