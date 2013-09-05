DiscountCodeHotels.com Launches to Provide the Best Hotel Deals Worldwide

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The hotel industry has had to become more competitive than ever in order to survive the economic downturn and the increase in competition. A larger proportion of travellers than ever before now books online and many do so through last minute websites which offer significant discounts on smaller hotels. The major hotel chains, in order to stay competitive with the bed and breakfast industry, is now publishing deals to its customers in order to maintain their loyalty, but these discount codes are legally valid for use by anyone. Discount Code Hotel scours the web to get access to these codes and share them with travellers everywhere.



The site regularly updates with offers from many of the world’s largest hotel chains, making it a perfect destination for anyone looking for a Hotels.com discount code or Orbitz promo code to take the financial sting out of their booking. Rare discounts are always flagged up, as are the latest discounts to make it as easy as possible for individuals to get the best value.



The site features the latest coupon additions on the homepage, as well as featured discounts for special short-term bargains. They also list their coupons by provider so that users needn’t change from their trusted provider in order to save money.



A spokesperson for DiscountCodeHotels.com explained, “We created this website because we understand that many people have to make sacrifices on the standards of their holiday in tough economic times, and that these discounts and voucher codes are an invaluable way of helping people get a better deal than they might have expected, even when booking online. In this way, users can still find a little bit of luxury out there whether on a solo business trip or family holiday, from many of the most respected hotel chains in the world.”



About DiscountCodeHotels.com

DiscountCodeHotels.com is the only website deal seekers will need to find the latest Hotels.com discount codes, Expedia promo codes, Orbitz coupons, and many other coupon codes for online travel agencies. The site also hosts the latest promo codes for hotel chains and airlines websites in order to provide travellers with the very best deals. For more information, please visit: http://www.discountcodehotels.com/