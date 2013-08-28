Discounted Auto Insurance Quotes in California, Florida and Texas Now Available at Centris Insurance

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Centris Insurance, provider of discounted auto insurance quotes, announces new quotes are now available in California, Florida and Texas. Customers can research quotes and compare providers with no obligations or strings attached just by entering their zipcode on the site. Centris Insurance is celebrating this new availability by offering discounts on policies up to 30 percent off to qualified drivers until the end of September 2013.



Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Centris Insurance works with an array of car insurance companies that now represent every state in the U.S. Customers can now receive discounted auto insurance quotes from anywhere in the nation. The online portal and quote tool is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for quick and easy searching. With excellent customer service and support, the company strives to provide its customers with money and time-saving help and for their auto insurance needs.



"Standing by our commitment to help customers save money on their car insurance has been and will continue to be the reason we exist," according to an article on the site. "We provide you with unbiased advice and independent auto insurance quotes online from a large number of insurance providers to ensure you get quality car insurance coverage and still save money in this difficult economic climate."



In addition to providing instant rates at Centris Insurance, the website offers helpful articles, tips and information to helps its customers become educated and knowledgeable insurance buyers. The company feels that one of the best services they can provide is to help customers understand their insurance needs and options. Once they know what is available, they can then make a purchase with confidence, knowing they are only purchasing the coverage and services that they need and can afford.



About Centris Insurance

Centris Insurance is made up of a team of experts with a combined experience of over 15 years in the insurance industry and over 25 years in the automotive business in general. Just like their customers, the founders of the company have always dreaded the feeling of paying too much for a decent car insurance policy. The company feels that if they beat an existing insurance policy, they have failed, so they strive to provide the best rates on the best plans possible.



Centris Insurance

945 Taraval Street

San Francisco, CA 94116