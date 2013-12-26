Discounted Deals at Offer from Leading Vietnam Visa Company

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Vietnam travelers would be delighted to know that the leading visa company, Immigration.org has recently launched some good discount deals for their client base. The firm has assured 18-22 percent rebate on Vietnam Visa on Arrival service.



Being in operation for more than a decade now, Vietnam-Immigration.org is a pioneer in introducing eVisa Vietnam service for the eager Vietnam travelers. This is referred to as the Visa on Arrival program.



"We are glad to announce that this time we have launched amazing discounted deals for our loyal customers. We are really grateful to our frequent fliers and this discount facility is a token of appreciation from our part for them. Our prices have always been on the highly affordable front and the recent discount facility is to ensure a more relaxed flight to Vietnam", said a spokesperson from the esteemed Vietnam visa establishment.



Explaining the discounted program, the firm manager stressed on a handy 18 percent discount right from the second visa order from the site. There is a 20 percent rebate facility from 5th time while a whopping 22 percent discount would be available from 10th order.



They have a stern dislike on the long hours of embassy chasing for Vietnam visa which effectively urged them to introduce their popular Visa on Arrival Vietnam service. It's an online curriculum where the visa applicants can conduct the entire visa processing through the computer.



"Right from visa application to the receipt of visa approval letter, you can do everything straight from the home. Forget wasting time and energy on embassy queues and you don't even need to go for the passport send-off formalities here. Just submit your visa application and the fee on your website and we promise to get back to you with Immigration Department approved visa letter with 24 hours only. It can maximum take a couple of days but never more than that", the spokesperson added.



The visa applicant have to take a print out of the approval letter sent to his email which he would be carrying to the Vietnam international airport to get it stamped by the visa officials there.



"If you are pondering about the authenticity of our service let us assure you that we are legally approved and regulated by Vietnam Immigration Department. Moreover, being a seasoned endeavor, we are thoroughly acquainted with all the typical nuances and laws of visa processing in Vietnam", the media person said.



About Vietnam-Immigration.org

Vietnam-Immigration.org is a seasoned Vietnam Visa company under the regulation of Vietnam Immigration department which has come up with Vietnam Visa on Arrival service assuring super-fast visa processing from home.



For more, visit http://www.vietnam-immigration.org