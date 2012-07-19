Discounted Tour Tickets for Tours from Miami to Key West

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Those individuals who have always wanted to take a tour from Miami to Key West can now do so at a discount price. Individuals are encouraged to take advantage of these discount prices while they last, because they are expected to run out at the end of the year. Individuals can find the listing by visiting http://www.halfpricetourtickets.com/trips-from-miami/keywest-trip-from-miami/ and using the code: keys2012 when purchasing the tickets, individuals will get a 5% discount. This coupon only lasts until December 31st of 2012.



There are many Miami tours, Everglades tours and Segway tours to choose from on the site - the site makes it easy to view each one of the tours. The Miami to Key West tour, however, is one of the more popular tours because of all the fun and excitement it offers.



Individuals will be required to get on a bus in order to go on the tour from Miami to Key West. The bus ride is going to last around 4 hours and there will be one 30 minute stop made during those 4 hours.. During the stop, individuals should use the restroom and purchase food and drinks. Those who are going on this tour should take some type of entertainment with them so they won't get bored during the 4 hour bus ride



The tour bus will stop at the Mel Fisher Museum in Key West around noon. During this time, individuals who purchased the snorkeling package will need to stay on the bus - they will be taken to a catamaran ship. The ship will take them to the coral reef where they will go snorkeling.



Those who did not order the snorkeling package can walk to the popular "90 miles to Cuba" monument, snorkel in the ocean or relax on the beach. There is a lot to do during this tour, but don't forget to go back to the bus during sunset.



The tour bus will depart around 6 PM when the sun sets.



