Discounted Wedding, Engagement, Eternity or Designer Diamond Rings by Blackcarat Ltd

England, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- The company was founded in 2008 after the owners had difficulty finding contemporary platinum wedding rings - having shopped on the high street they were amazed to find the same quality products at less than half the price online. Today Blackcarat is well established in the wedding industry and works alongside three different UK-based jewellery workshops (each offering different products) and two Swiss watch manufacturers.



Online retail is a tough business with lots of competition (hence recently diversifying with watches) but the online store is very competitively priced and prides itself in its customer service and on being attentive and informative.



Blackcarat understands that buying rings is a big investment and an important lifetime purchase, and that a potential customer needs to trust the website and the staff. Plus many people are nervous about buying online - so the company’s aim is to make the website safe and for buyers to feel reassured about purchasing securely online.



Many brides and grooms like to try on engagement and wedding rings and feel them in the flesh. Blackcarat.co.uk guarantees you can find the same quality and similar designs online at Blackcarat Ltd, but at a fraction of the cost. Buying online also opens up a bigger choice of diamond clarity and colour (often better cut and quality than the high street stores) and a vast range of precious metals and styles to suit all tastes.



Blackcarat is well established on Facebook and Twitter, which also helps establish trust with new clients buying safely online. It also has links from many of the major wedding websites.



All Blackcarat rings come with a five-year guarantee against defects, certification (for diamonds), valuation, hallmarks and a glossy black presentation box.



Buying your engagement and wedding rings online is a wise investment, saving you hundreds. You get more for your money - not less - so there’s more to put towards a luxury honeymoon or that perfect dress.



By Sam at http://www.blackcarat.co.uk, info@blackcarat.co.uk



About Blackcarat Ltd

Blackcarat Ltd is an online retailer for wedding, engagement, eternity and designer rings and other fine jewellery.



You can also see http://www.blackcarat-watches.co.uk for our luxury range of TORGOEN Swiss and GROVANA watches Blackcarat are based in the South East of England.