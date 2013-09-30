DiscountFurnaceFilter.com Expands Product Line with Trion Air Bear Furnace Filters

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, a leader indoor air quality online store is excited to announce their most recent addition to their furnace filter product line, Trion Air Bear® filters. Trion is a popular brand known for their aftermarket media air filters that fits in models from Generalaire®, Ultravation®, Skuttle® and their own Trion air purification system - Trion Air Bear Cub Air Cleaner.



Trion Air Bear filters are pleated, non-woven, 5" thick media filters that come in the option of a MERV 8 or MERV 11 rating. Trion's MERV 11 filter catches 50%-64% of 1.0 to 3.0 microns including humidifier dust, lead dust, auto emissions as well as more than 85% of 3.0-10.0 micron sized particles. A Trion MERV 8 filter will trap 70% to 85% of mold spores, hair spray, cement dust, pollen and any other particle ranging from 3.0-10.0 microns.



Trion comes in an assortment of sizes that are suitable for all types of forced-air HVAC systems including furnaces, air conditioners and air purification systems. Trion Air Bears are produced in the following sizes; 20x25x5, 16x25x5, 20x20x5 and 16x25x3.



Trion is an industry leader distributor, backed by industry memberships with ACCA, ASHRAE and HARDI ensuring that Trion Air Bear is a reputable, trustworthy filter to use. Furthermore, Trion air filters are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in North Carolina.



About DiscountFurnaceFilter.com

DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, part of the parent company Housh Inc., has roots dating back to 1954 when William Housh II established a local heating and air conditioning company in Monroe, Ohio. In 2006, Will Housh IV founded Housh Inc. with a goal of offering indoor air quality products online. The company has grown to have a strong reputation for reliability and service within the community. At DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, customers can count on expert, unbiased advice based on over 50 years in the indoor air quality industry. To learn more, please visit: http://www.discountfurnacefilter.com.