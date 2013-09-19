DiscountFurnaceFilter.com Introduces New Lysol Air Filters, the First Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly Filters

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, a premier online store in the indoor air quality industry, is proud to now carry Lysol products. DiscountFurnaceFilter.com now offers Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly Lysol air filters necessary for keeping homes dust and allergen free. This product-line features must-have filters for any homeowner who suffers from everyday allergy and asthma symptoms. Check out DiscountFurnaceFilter's informational Lysol air filter video to learn more about the new certified asthma and allergy friendly filters.



Lysol offers several filter options to provide customers with optimal indoor air quality. Lysol air filters hold MERV 12A ratings and offer excellent filtration while capturing more than 95% of pollen, 92% of dust mite allergens, and 85% of pet dander. With 22 pleats per foot as opposed to 14 pleats per foot, Lysol filters have much more surface area to capture harmful allergens and bacteria.



All of these superb features have earned Lysol the first Asthma & Allergy Friendly certification from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. In order to receive this certification, Lysol filters were stringently tested and must have demonstrated the ability to successfully trap a variety of allergen particle sizes. DiscountFurnaceFilter.com is pleased to provide customers with a filter that is proven to aid in asthma and allergy relief.



About DiscountFurnaceFilter.com

DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, part of the parent company Housh Inc., has roots dating back to 1954 when William Housh II established a local heating and air conditioning company in Monroe, Ohio. In 2006, Will Housh IV founded Housh Inc. with a goal of offering indoor air quality products online. The company has grown to have a strong reputation for reliability and service within the community. At DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, customers can count on expert, unbiased advice based on over 50 years in the indoor air quality industry.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.DiscountFurnaceFilter.com



Contact:

DiscountFurnaceFilter.com

1005 Reed Rd

Suite B

Monroe, OH 45050