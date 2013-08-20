DiscountFurnaceFilter.com Now Offers Free Shipping and Free Returns

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, a premier online store, now offers its customers free shipping and free returns on all products. They are a leading provider of the Aprilaire 600 and many other dehumidification products.



A company representative stated, “At DiscountFurnaceFilter.com.com we are committed to putting you, the customer, first. To honor that commitment, we now offer Free Shipping for all orders within the continental United States as well as Free Returns if you aren't completely satisfied. Your customer experience is our top priority and we desire to give you reasons to keep coming back.”



“Every item on DiscountFurnaceFilter.com.com states clearly when it will ship, and in most cases our products will ship the same day if ordered by 3 pm Eastern Time”, he added.



DiscountFurnaceFilter.com carries dehumidifiers from leading manufacturers like the Aprilaire 700 Humidifiers, Honeywell humidifiers, and many others. The company also offers a wide range of trade-related products like filters, whole house humidifiers, spot coolers, dehumidifiers, thermostats, furnace and air conditioner repair parts, registers, exhaust fans, and much more.



DiscountFurnaceFilter.com has placed the customers as the number one priority and is constantly striving to improve the customer’s experience. Subsequently, customers can expect the best service when they purchase from this store.



About DiscountFurnaceFilter.com

Started in January, 2006, Discount Furnace Filter offers a wide range of humidifiers, water panels, accessories and replacement parts from all major humidifier manufacturers including Lennox, Aprilaire, Honeywell and GeneralAire. The company is well-known and respected for its quality products and a wide variety of services. Beginning with a small commercial company called Housh, Inc., one simple website quickly grew into a family of websites offering a wide range of trade-related products.



Submit Your ReviewSpecial Same Day* Ground Shipping On The Aprilaire 700 Humidifier! Visit:-

http://www.discountfurnacefilter.com/Aprilaire-700A-Humidifier-p/700.htm



Contact Detail:-

DiscountFurnaceFilter.com

1005 Reed Rd

Suite B

Monroe, OH 45050