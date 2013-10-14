DiscountFurnaceFilter.com Now Offers OEM Honeywell Humidifier Filters

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- DiscountFurnaceFilter.com is now offering impeccable quality with an updated range of Honeywell humidifier filters. Honeywell is a trusted manufacturer and well-known company in the market, renowned for its excellent quality of humidifiers and filters. These products are up to standard with different parameters of quality and provide long lasting and dependable function.



DiscountFurnaceFilter.com is assisted by trained and experienced experts fulfilling its responsibility of making sure that every unity and product displayed in the online store are at their best. Explaining more about the practices of the online store, a spokesperson stated, “The Housh, Inc. family of online stores has become the web's leader in these product categories by offering great prices and treating customers with respect, caring and honesty. Housh, Inc. operates with Christian principles and complete integrity in everything that we do. At DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, you can count on unbiased, expert advice based on over 50 years of experience in the indoor air quality industry.”



Aprilaire is another popular name in the humidifier manufacturing industry and DiscountFurnaceFilter.com is proud to be displaying its excellent products. Aprilaire Humidifier Filters are highly useful in keeping the air quality clean and free from pollutants. These filters are easy to install and hardly require any additional efforts or maintenance. Regardless of its innovative attributes, these filters can be purchased at very affordable prices.



DiscountFurnaceFilter.com has the reputation of offering only first rate products by certified manufacturers. These products are first tested for quality and performance and afterwards offered for sale. The filters work in perfect condition for one year therefore, for better results the filters need to be replaced on an annual basis.



About DiscountFurnaceFilter.com

Discount Furnace Filter was born in January, 2006, through the e-commerce company called Housh, Inc. One simple website quickly grew into a family of websites offering a wide range of trade-related products like filters, humidifiers, spot coolers, dehumidifiers, thermostats, furnaces and much more. Today, it continues to grow, by adding products that help keep indoor air healthy, pure and at top quality, all the while providing the best value for customers.



For more information, please visit- http://www.discountfurnacefilter.com/aboutus.asp



Contact Details:

1005 Reed Rd

Suite B

Monroe, OH 45050