DiscountFurnaceFilter.com Offers the Aprilaire 600 Automatic Bypass Humidifier at Affordable Prices

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, a leading online store in the indoor air quality industry, offers the Aprilaire 600 Bypass Humidifier at affordable prices to its customers. The company also offers same day shipping along with free shipping and free returns to customers.



A company representative stated, “We maintain the lowest price on the web for the Aprilaire 600. If you find a legitimately lower advertised price on this item (including S&H), contact our Sales Department so we can beat the price.”



“The Aprilaire 600 Humidifier is recognized as the best bypass humidifier on the market, and the model 600 features the new #60 updated digital, automatic humidity control”, he added.



The Aprilaire 600 humidifier is a strong humidifier that sports a 24 VAC transformer, outdoor temperature sensor for the humidity control, a saddle valve, and one #35 Water Panel that provides a perfect solution to homeowner’s humidity woes. This product has received positive reviews from customers leading to greater demand in the market.



The Aprilaire 600 Humidifier can successfully humidify homes up to 4000 square feet. The product also features a digital humidistat that automatically adjusts humidity level as the outdoor temperature changes. This product comes with a five year manufacturer's warranty. Customers may also take a look at Aprilaire 700 humidifier on DiscountFurnaceFilter.com and can purchase using safe and secure payment methods.



Apart from Aprilaire, customers can also find humidifiers from other leading companies such as Honeywel, GeneralAire, and Lennox. DiscountFurnaceFilter.com offers a wide range of trade-related products like filters, whole house humidifiers, spot coolers, dehumidifiers, thermostats, furnace and air conditioner repair parts, registers, exhaust fans, and much more.



About DiscountFurnaceFilter.com

Founded in 2006, Discount Furnace Filter is part of the eCommerce company called Housh, Inc. DiscountFurnaceFilter.com proudly offers a variety of brand new, top-quality products that are guaranteed to keep indoor air healthy and pure. At DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, customers can expect expert, unbiased advice based on over 50 years of experience in the air quality industry.



Check out for our wide range of Honeywell Humidifiers: More information, please visit:

http://www.discountfurnacefilter.com/Honeywell-Humidifiers-s/164.htm



Contact Detail:

1005 Reed Rd

Suite B

Monroe, OH 45050