DiscountFurnaceFilter.com Stocks Aprilaire 700 Whole-House Humidifier with Latest Automatic Control

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Ideal for both in summer as well for winter settings, DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, with over 50 years of experience in the indoor air quality industry, stocks the Aprilaire 700 Whole-House Humidifier with automatic control. The humidifier comes with an outdoor temperature sensor which properly monitors and adjusts relative humidity in the home.



Will Housh , owner at Housh, Inc. stated “ We have become the web's leader in quality humidifiers and filters by offering great prices and treating customers with respect, caring and honesty. We only sell brand new, top-quality, name brand products from major manufacturers that we have installed and tested ourselves and we stand behind the effectiveness of every product that we sell. ”



The Housh, Inc. family of online stores offers a wide range of trade-related products like filters, whole house humidifiers, spot coolers, dehumidifiers, thermostats, furnace and air conditioner repair parts, registers, exhaust fans, and much more. Housh Inc. continues to grow under the leadership of Will Housh - expanding product lines nearly every month, by adding products that help keep indoor air healthy, pure and at top quality, all the while providing the best value for the customer.



The company also stocks the best air filters offered by the industry giant Honeywell (certified by the American Lung Association). Some of popular Honeywell filters include Honeywell Replacement Pre-filter, Honeywell Pleated Filter Media and Honeywell Media AC Filter.



About DiscountFurnaceFilter.com

Started in January, 2006, DiscountFurnaceFilter offers a wide range of humidifiers, water panels, accessories and replacement parts from all major humidifier manufacturers including Lennox, Aprilaire, Honeywell and GeneralAire. The company is well-known and respected for its quality products and wide variety of services. Started from a small ecommerce company called Housh, Inc. One simple website quickly grew into a family of websites offering a wide range of trade-related products like filters, humidifiers.



