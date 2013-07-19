DiscountHumidifiers.com Announces the Launch of the New Broksonic Humidifiers to Their Online Store

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- DiscountHumidifiers.com, an eCommerce store specializing in economical humidification products, announces the launch of the new Broksonic line of humidifiers. These tastefully designed humidifiers are available in an array of color options with two styles to choose from.



The Allonge gives the appearance of a modern accent piece – yet its functionality is not easily recognized. Its virtually silent operation and artful styling makes it an inconspicuous humidifying appliance. With the built-in aroma diffuser, guests will never guess the comfort and freshness of the air comes from such a stylish piece of art. Three power settings and an easy to use aroma tray with included aroma tabs and Lavender essential oil round out this exceptional humidifier.



Like the Allonge, the Middle humidifier has the same stylish appearance and silent operation. Its compact design makes it a great choice for small areas. The Middle also has an integrated aroma diffuser, so no matter which model is chosen, the features will impress anyone. Three power settings allow adjustment based on comfort.



