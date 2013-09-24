DiscountHumidifiers.com Has Everything to Prepare Homeowners for Humidifier Season

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- DiscountHumidifiers.com, part of the parent company, Housh Inc., is a premier online store in the indoor air quality industry. As fall and winter approach, the need for a humidifier to combat dry air increases. DiscountHumidifiers.com has everything needed to create the ideal indoor air environment.



As colder weather nears, the decline in temperature brings dry air. Low levels of humidity cause several issues affecting both home and health. Dry indoor air is directly related to several common health issues including dry skin, cold and flu symptoms, and nasal congestion. Humidifiers raise indoor humidity levels to the optimal amount and create a much more comfortable living environment while remedying these problems. For homeowners with small children, it is recommended to place a humidifier in the room at night in order to aid in sleep and relieve nasal congestion. Other issues relating to low humidity levels include damage to wood furniture and wood flooring as well as causing paint and wallpaper to peel. A home humidifier provides many benefits that not only protect the home but also improve health. DiscountHumidifiers.com carries a wide variety of solutions to low humidity levels and seeks to provide customers with exceptional service. All products on DiscountHumidifiers.com come with free shipping and are backed by a “No Sweat” 365-day, money-back guarantee.



About DiscountHumidifiers

DiscountHumidifiers, part of the Housh Inc. family of online stores, was founded in 2006 by Will Housh IV. Housh Inc. was founded with a goal of offering indoor air quality products online and has steadily grown over the years. At DiscountHumidifiers.com customers can expect unbiased, expert advice based on over 50 years of experience in the indoor air quality industry. For more information, please visit: http://www.DiscountHumidifiers.com