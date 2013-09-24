DiscountHumidifiers.com Is Recognized by Inc. 5000 for Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- DiscountHumidifiers.com, part of the parent company Housh Inc., is a leading eCommerce company specializing in indoor air quality products. For the second year in a row, DiscountHumidifiers.com has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and Inc.com as one of the nation’s fastest-growing, privately-held companies.



Will Housh, founder and CEO of Housh Inc., stated, “At Housh Inc., we strive to integrate integrity, honesty, and clarity in all of our relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, and business associates. We offer our customers top-quality products at affordable prices with a ‘No Sweat’ 365-day, money-back guarantee.”



With a three-year revenue growth of 200 percent, Housh Inc. joined the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the most successful private companies in the United States. This innovative company is composed of sixteen full-time employees and is constantly growing as sales continue to increase. Housh Inc. is currently on pace to reach nearly $10 million in revenue for the 2013 year, almost doubling their revenue in 2012. DiscountHumidifiers.com has played an integral role in reaching and sustaining this growth over the years. As a part of the Inc. 5000, Housh Inc. has shown its constant success and growth in the market.



About DiscountHumidifiers

DiscountHumidifiers is part of the Housh Inc. family of online stores and is located in Monroe, Ohio. Housh Inc. has roots dating back to 1954 when William Housh II established a local heating and air conditioning company in Monroe. In 2006, Will Housh IV created Housh Inc. with a goal of offering customers indoor air quality products online. At Humidifiers.com, customers can expect expert, unbiased advice based on over 50 years of experience in the indoor air quality industry. To learn more, please visit: http://www.DiscountHumidifiers.com