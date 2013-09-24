DiscountHumidifiers.com Now Presents Complimentary Shipping on All Orders

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Receive Free Shipping and Returns with no minimum purchase at DiscountHumidifiers.com!



Part of the Housh Inc. family of online stores, DiscountHumidifiers.com is a staple in the indoor air quality industry and is proud to now be able to offer shipping and returns at no cost to the customer; on any order. A new shipping policy is the one of the most recent improvements to the site, designed to exponentially enhance customer satisfaction.



This new shipping policy goes in tandem with their latest same day shipping cut-off time of 3pm. Along with the generous shipping policy, the 3pm cut-off adds more versatility for customers giving them more convenience in their orders. DiscountHumidifiers hopes these new policies combined will also be able to help their customers on the west coast get their orders before the time cut off. Both of these newly introduced policies are backed by a “No Sweat”, 365-day, money back guarantee that offers customers the ability to return or exchange any product they are not satisfied with, with absolutely no charge incurred. The “No Sweat” guarantee is one of many customer-focused policies that have earned DiscountHumidifiers.com and the entire Housh Inc. family of stores a Better Business Bureau Accreditation of A+. In order to maintain this score DiscountHumidifiers must represent the Better Business Bureau core values and uphold the high set standards in customer service and satisfaction. DiscountHumidifiers.com ensures their customers they always operates with great integrity and strives to put the customer as the number one priority.



A company representative stated, “At DiscountHumidifiers, we strive to always improve the customer’s experience whenever there is an opportunity to. We want to do everything in our power to make sure the process for our customers is as easy and cost effective as possible and a new and improved shipping policy with no minimum order value is simply the most recent way we are reaching this goal.”



About DiscountHumidifiers.com

DiscountHumidifiers.com is one of six indoor air quality ecommerce stores under the parent company Housh Inc. This family company dates back to 1954 when William Housh II established a local HVAC company in Monroe, Ohio. Now, over 60 years later, it has turned into an empire of air quality ecommerce sites. At DiscountHumidifiers.com, customers can count on expert, unbiased advice based on over 60 years of experience in the indoor air quality industry. To learn more, please visit: http://www.DiscountHumidifiers.com.