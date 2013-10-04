DiscountHumidifiers.com Offering the Aprilaire 700 Whole-House Power Humidifier at a Guaranteed Best Prices

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Unbearable air quality in homes and workplaces is what one doesn't want to face. But at times, especially in winter months, people encounter a lack of moisture around their home. What is prescribed is an effective humidifier which has the capability to address such moisture and condensation problems. DiscountHumidifiers.com, a premier online store for indoor air quality products, hence brings the very best Aprilaire 700 Whole-House Power Humidifier at guaranteed best prices.



The latest Aprilaire 700 at DiscountHumidifiers.com now comes with an automatic digital control – always displaying relative humidity levels and giving water panel replacement alerts and notifications. The product further features an outdoor temperature sensor, first water panel, manual mode resistor, saddle valve, and 24V transformer.



Elaborating further, a spokesperson for DiscountHumidifiers.com says, “When the featured outdoor temperature display, in Aprilaire 700 Whole-House Humidifiers, monitors even the slightest change in temperatures, the other components immediately act on its accord and perform the necessary functions to maintain moisture levels at home.”



He adds, “The product further delivers up to 50% more moisture in comparison to competitive units, has an evaporation capacity of 0.75 gallons per hour — among the highest capacity humidifiers sold, and humidifies tightly-constructed homes up to 4,200 square feet in size.”



Customers can own the Aprilaire 700 Whole-House Power Humidifier by simply ordering it from the safe and secure DiscountHumidifiers.com online payment center. The store guarantees to offer this product at the lowest price and further cuts the overall cost of the product by offering free shipping within the continental U.S.A. “Buy this house humidifier from DiscountHumidifiers.com and save almost $100 from what some competitors are charging”, ensures the spokesperson.



About DiscountHumidifiers.com

DiscountHumidifiers offers a wide variety of items which include: furnace filters, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, refrigerator filters, air cleaners, and many others. Since the founding of the parent company, Housh Inc. in 2006, customer satisfaction has been at the forefront of operations. At DiscountHumidifiers.com, customers can count on unbiased, expert advice based on over 50 years of experience in the indoor air quality industry.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.discounthumidifiers.com/Aprilaire_700_Humidifiers_s/25.htm



Contact Detail:

1005, Reed Rd

Suite B

Monroe, OH 45050