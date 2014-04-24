Motorcycle Theft on the Rise - While Some Cities Decline

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Discount Motorcycle Insurance, an online service that helps people find the best coverage at the lowest rates, has announced theft is increasing and offers tips on prevention. As reports of stolen motorcycles rise, a few makes have been found to be most vulnerable and account for over 77% of bikes stolen. There were 13,688 Hondas reported missing while Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Harley-Davidson rounded out the top five.



Comprehensive insurance will cover the total value of the motorcycle. The problem is it’s hard to find coverage at a reasonable price. At Discount Motorcycle Insurance, the service is available 24/7, so people can find the cheapest rates from the leading insurers in their city or state.



In addition, the company has provided theft prevention tips. Thieves are always on the lookout for bikes, but following these tips will make it that much harder for them to succeed. First, it is important to properly lock the bike. There are many types of locks available but they need to be used correctly to do the job. Also, lock two bikes together if possible to increase the difficulty and amount of time it would take to steel anything.



When securing the bike, make sure the lock is tight. Any slack makes it easier for the thief to cut or chisel off the lock. Another tip is to lock the bike to something immobile. Otherwise it’s easier to steel and it doesn’t take much to lift a bike into a truck or van and drive away. Another good strategy is to loop the chain of the lock through the bike frame. This also increases the difficulty of removing the lock.



It’s also wise to install an alarm. If it has a pager, then the owner will be notified as soon as the alarm goes off. They can then notify law enforcement and take action quickly.



For more information on finding the cheapest motorcycle insurance with the most coverage, visit Discount Motorcycle Insurance online at www.discountmotorcycleinsurance.com.



About Discount Motorcycle Insurance

Discount Motorcycle Insurance provides fast access to top motorcycle insurance companies by state. Its website makes it easy for visitors to obtain free quotes quickly and learn from hundreds of articles on motorcycle insurance. The site is designed to help riders find lower insurance rates.



For more information visit http://www.discountmotorcycleinsurance.com/