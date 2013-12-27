DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.Com Offers Affordable Motorcycle Insurance for Military Service Men and Women

Viera, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- It’s difficult enough for service men and women to be ready to leave house and home to serve their country abroad. Adding to the challenge is the idea that not only their families, but some of their dearest possessions could be left in limbo as well. Taking that sacrifice into consideration DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com offers just what their name implies to troops who are on active duty or are members of the National Guard or Reserves. Upping the ante even further on affordable motorcycle insurance the online resource offers cheap rates to those who are retired from the military as well.



Rick Murray, President of DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com said of the various motorcycle insurance programs, “Many of our providers take a special interest in military policyholders. That makes it optimal for us because we can put our finger on the pulse of their full programs of insurance products and services for our clients. At the end of the day, what we’re most pleased with is the honor many of the companies show toward all branches of the military by their development of discount programs that cater to U.S. troops at home and overseas. We’re more than happy to pass those insurance savings on to our clients via online quotes.”



Some of the many military program highlights for discount motorcycle insurance include Emergency Deployment Discounts to military members who are deployed to imminent danger pay areas designated by the Department of Defense (DOD). To that end, when military duties require that troops store their motorcycles for extended periods of time many motorcycle insurance carriers will suspend or reduce coverage for the duration of storage. Some stipulations apply such as proof of orders to a DOD designated area and the storage of a vehicle under one of the insurance company’s approved storage protection plans. DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com also informs clients that some geographic limitations apply and some military operations are excluded.



Making cheap motorcycle insurance even more approachable the site can offer their clients who are retired from the military or are members of the National Guard or Reserves with discounts on the total insurance premium of up to fifteen percent.



About DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com

DiscountMotorcycleInsurance.com is an online resource based in Viera, Florida that provides low-cost motorcycle insurance quotes. Founded by Rick Murray the site has been in operation for 15 years.



For more information visit http://www.discountmotorcycleinsurance.com/.



Contact:

Rick Murray

President

861 Sandhill Crane Court

Viera, Florida 32955

(321-961-3446)