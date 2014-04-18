Discounts That Exceed 50% from Swiss 3A Watches for Cartier Ballon Bleu Series

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- In April 2014, leading online wristwatch retailer Swiss 3A Watches announced a huge price cut for purchases of famous Cartier Ballon Bleu brand from their official online store. Mirror replicas of 34 ladies and gents watches of the renowned Cartier Ballon Bleu series are entitled to this discount.



“Our Swiss Replica Watches are aimed at those buyers who really appreciate high quality replicas at affordable price, don't need to spend a ton of money to get original one,” said Swiss 3A Watches’ senior marketing manager, emphasising on the goal of the company. The stylish series of Cartier Ballon Bleu Watches are adorned with sword-shaped hands, polished comfortable bands and a durable dial. The winding mechanism is reliable and long-lasting.



The series of Swiss brand includes gents and ladies watches manufactured using high quality yellow gold, rose gold, diamonds, steel and leather supplies. Gents watches are classified as midsize, automatic and extra flat XL. And the colour scheme ranges from mono-tone to two-tones in the metal category and the leather category is dominated by black, brown and pink colours. All watches come in brad new boxes. To add more value, Swiss 3A Watches provide free shipping within the Unites States.



About SWISS 3A WATCHES

Established since 2001, Swiss 3A Watches is a professional online dealer for Swiss Cartier Replica, Swiss Omega Replica, Swiss IWC Replica, Panerai Replica and TAG Heuer Replica. It specializes in selling all series of high quality Swiss Cartier Replica Watches at affordable prices and carries all stocks in its own warehouse to guarantee stock availability.



It is committed to offer supreme levels of customer support, available six days a week from 9 to 5. It provides the customer with a next-day-delivery promise and 100% secure online ordering system through VISA credit card and western union bank transfers. Unsatisfied customer purchasers would be fully refunded if returned in brand new and unworn condition within 15days of delivery. For more information about Cartier Ballon Bleu series watches, please visit http://swiss3awatches.com/cartier-ballon-bleu-watches-c-59.html



Contact

To learn more on this promotion, please contact

Helen K. Chancey

Website: http://swiss3awatches.com