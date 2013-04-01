Discover a Huge Collection of Ties and Scarves on Mitchell Roberts Website

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Tie is considered as a very important accessory for all men. Formal attire is incomplete without a neck tie or at least a bow tie. The fashion of tie never fades, and many people still love wearing and collecting different kinds of ties.



There are several online websites that sell ties, but one website http://www.mitchell-roberts.com stands out in the crowd. They offer the finest quality silk ties at reasonable prices. They host a huge collection of various designs, models and texture of neck ties, bow ties and scarves.



Their website is a treat to any customer’s eye. The vivid colors on the website, instantly grabs one’s attention. A lot of effort has been put to make the interface of their website user-friendly. A customer can browse and choose various ties depending on the color, pattern and fabric.



Since they design, create and manufacture their own products, they sell these at a wholesale price to the customers. Boutique owners, showroom owners and various clothing retailers can also get in touch with them through their website to re-sell their wholesale ties. An order with minimum number of 50 and above silk ties or scarves is eligible for their further discounted prices.



Placing an order online is very easy on their website and is 100% secure. The modes of payment they accept include PayPal, all major credited cards like Visa, American Express, MasterCard, Visa Debit, to name a few, are accepted. Retailers who wish to place silk ties wholesale order or bulk order can also make a payment through western union or make a telegraphic transfer.



Once the order has been placed, a receipt number is generated and sent to the customers through email for easy tracking of the order. They are currently offering free shipping for purchases over $50, and they offer to ship their products to over 170 countries around the world.



Read rave associated reviews about their products in the “Product Reviews” section of their website. Log on to their website http://www.mitchell-roberts.com to check out their ongoing clearance sale and to make a purchase.



About Mitchell Roberts

Headquartered in China, Mitchell Roberts is a leading name in offering some of the finest quality in silk ties. Their website displays a wide range of neck ties, bow ties, and scarves in various patterns and designs.



Media Contact



Mitchell Roberts Co. Ltd

Address: No. 1065 Wuzhong Road, Shanghai, China

Tel: 1-800-318-9527

Email: info@mitchell-roberts.com