Discover a New Way to Easily Treat Gum Periodontal Disease Using Own Blood

Dubai City, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2020 -- Periodontal Disease, also known as Gum Disease, is a set of inflammatory conditions affecting the tissue surrounding the teeth. In its early stage, which is called Gingivitis, the gums become swollen, darker and bleed. The patient suffers with halitosis, bad breath, teeth mobility, and gaps in between the teeth.



In its more serious form, called Periodontitis, the gums can pull away from the teeth, bone, and teeth may loosen or fall out.



Periodontal Disease is generally caused by bacteria in the mouth; risk factors include smoking, diabetes, and family history.



Teenagers frequently get bleeding gums but tend not tell their parents. This age group is generally at a higher risk, plus they cause cross contamination of any infective disease like hepatitis



COMMON MISTAKES PATIENTS MAKE



Patients often think gum bleeding is normal, but it is not. Bleeding in any part of body should be investigated.



Patients also think Halitosis (bad breath) comes from stomach issues, which is wrong. Most of the time it is caused by issues in the mouth.



They forget that by saliva, and blood, humans contact when kissing, and can get other infective diseases which any can host.



ASSOCIATED CONDITIONS AND COMPLICATIONS



Periodontitis has been linked to an increased risk of stroke, myocardial infarction, high cholesterol, and hypertension. It also linked in those aged over 60 years to impairments in memory and calculation abilities. It can cause difficulties with balancing blood glucose and diabetes control.



Chronic periodontitis is even linked to erectile dysfunction, heart disease, and pancreatic cancer.



A UNIQUE TREATMENT DISCOVERED BY PROF. DR. GAVIN!



The good news is Prof. Dr. Luis has discovered that treatment with PRP plasma, platelets, and fibroblast cells extracted from the blood offers a fully effective and more natural treatment! The whole mouth can be treated easily in one single step. It requires neither surgery, nor being numbed by injections.



The patient feels immediate relief and recovers quickly without any discomfort. After all, the blood is the most natural and powerful remedy!



About Professor Dr. Luis Gavin

Professor Dr. Luis Gavin is a leading international Speaker, Consultant Gum Dental Surgeon, and Periodontist from Spain who deals with hundreds of patients each year.



