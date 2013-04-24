Discover Aquatics Focuses on Awareness of Drowning Prevention

Olympia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Discover Aquatics is a leading community resource for water safety training, and they regularly focus on the importance of drowning prevention. As a member of the U.S. Swim School Association, their instructors are given ongoing training and assessments to ensure they teach the most up-to-date water safety techniques available.



For parents, drowning prevention is a serious subject. If you want to instil the importance of water safety in your kids, you can trust Discover Aquatics to provide the necessary training within a safe environment. Their wide selection of lessons varies by age groups, from Parent-Toddler classes to Teens. Safety awareness is maximized by the use of small class sizes with ratios of 3:1 and 4:1. These small class sizes also ensure that each child receives more personal attention, resulting in a productive learning environment. To help the younger swimmers feel less anxious about the water, the temperature is kept at a comfortable 89 degrees. The staff at Discover Aquatics believe that “Life is great, but swimming makes it better!”



For those already comfortable in the water, Discover Aquatics also offers Life Guard courses. In addition to a more personalized coaching approach, students will also be provided with the necessary certifications, books, and masks. Students can be confident in the training they receive knowing that Discover Aquatics is certified by the American Red Cross.



About Discover Aquatics

Discover Aquatics takes pride in educating the community about water safety, and has become a local advocate for drowning prevention. Whether teaching toddlers to be comfortable in the water or training the next generation of life guards, the staff takes pride in providing their community with life-saving skills. Discover Aquatics is located at 110 Delphi Rd NW, Suite 102, so feel free to stop by or call 360-867-9283 to see how they can help your loved ones be safe in the water. For more detail please visit, http://www.discoveraquatics.com/.