Discover Aquatics Is Pleased to Now Offer Virtual Tours of Its Facility Online

Olympia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Discover Aquatics, one of the leading swimming schools in Olympia, is excited to report that it has added virtual tours of its facility to the website. From the entrance to the pools, interested individuals can enjoy a 360-degree tour of the premises and all that the organization has to offer.



A brief look at the facilities at Discover Aquatics shows that the organization has everything that anyone could need to have a great time. In addition to its locker rooms, lifeguard training room, and pool, Discover Aquatics also has equipment for sale, such as goggles, swimsuits, swim caps, and more. Everything about the organization is designed to make it easy for people to focus on enjoying the water.



In addition to its quality facility, the organization features a variety of activities and events that are perfect for a wide range of different swimmers. Some of its many classes and events include open lap swimming, splish splash parties, swim clinic, children’s swimming lessons, and aqua adventures. According to a spokesperson, “Discover Aquatics is committed to providing a comfortable and enjoyable swimming environment for kids, teens, and adults of all ages.”



For more than ten years, Discover Aquatics has built up a wonderful, one of a kind swimming environment for swimmers of every age and level of proficiency in the Olympia, WA community. The company consistently keeps its pools at a pleasant 89 degrees, and it also features helpful swimming lessons for everyone, beginning with children as young as 4 months old. Thanks to small classes, lifeguard training, hydrotherapy, and water fitness opportunities, Discover Aquatics has cemented its reputation as the best destination for local swimming enthusiasts.