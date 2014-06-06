New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Discover Financial Services is a direct lending institution and operates a payment processing network based in the US. The bank has diversified its consumer lending products and activities since going public in 2007 to include home, student and personal lending. The company has international acceptance agreements with several domestic networks and operates the Diners Club brand internationally. Discover has a significant presence in debit in the US through its PULSE processing network.
Euromonitor International's Discover Financial Services Inc in Consumer Finance (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Finance industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Finance market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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